'They Got It Covered': John Krasinski Reveals How His Daughters Take Care Of Mother's Day Plans For Wife Emily Blunt

John Krasinski is one of the most liked celebrities on the internet. It’s just not only his acting that captivates people but also his candidness during the interviews.

Many of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s fans have always supported the pair and liked them as the couple on social media. The Office star recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actor revealed how his two daughters took care of Mother's Day celebration for Emily Blunt.

John Krasinki revels mother’s day plans

During his appearance on the show, the 44-year-old actor revealed his daughters, Hazel and Iris’s huge contributions in taking care of Mother's Day plans.

He said that his daughters told him they got this. His daughter rolled past the pharmacy and got Blunt a mug and some BIC pens. He continued, “They got it covered.”

He added, “And you're like, ‘Wow, she's gonna love that,’ ” adding. “Sure enough, she does.”

The Jack Ryan star also reflected on his being emotional when he randomly found all the gifts he had ever given to his dad in a drawer.

John Krasinski's upcoming projects

The Something Borrowed star’s recently released IF movie is appreciated by his fans. The movie has a star-studded cast including Ryan Renolds, Emily Blunt, Blake Lively, Steve Carell, Awkwafina, and Pheobe Waller-Bridge.

John Krasinski has directed, produced, and written the movie. This movie is an important one for The Office fans as it has reunited Krasinski and Care on the big screen after the iconic show ended.

His upcoming project includes A Quiet Place: Day One. This is the third installment to the original, A Quiet Place movie released in 2018. The new part will be released on June 28, 2024. As per Rolling Stones, the 44-year-old actor has produced the movie.

