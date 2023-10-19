'They had a lot of chemistry': When Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke had to warn Robert Pattinson of Kristen Stewart's age

Catherine Hardwicke, the director of the first Twilight movie released in 2008, has shared some interesting details about Robert Pattinson's audition for the role of Edward Cullen.

Director Catherine Hardwicke had to remind Robert of Kristen's age

During an interview on The Big Hit Show podcast, Hardwicke discussed the audition process. She revealed that the audition involved a kissing scene between Robert Pattinson's character, Edward Cullen, and Kristen Stewart's character, Bella Swan. In the Twilight Saga, which is based on Stephenie Meyer's vampire novel series, Bella falls in love with the 108-year-old vampire, Edward.

Hardwicke reminisced, “Rob and Kristen did the audition right here on the bed. They did the kissing scene and he fell off and landed right there on the floor. [Rob] walked in and he had his hair dyed black for some play, with these wacky bangs. He was a bit out of shape. His shirt was just all messy, and I’m like, ‘Oh, okay. Okay, let’s see how this goes.’”

Pattinson was so immersed in the kissing scene that he actually fell off the bed, revealing the intense chemistry between him and Stewart. Hardwicke revealed, “I could tell they had a lot of chemistry, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ I thought Kristen was 17. I don’t want to get into some illegal things. So I remember I told Rob, ‘By the way, Kristen is 17. In our country, it’s illegal to have a sexual…’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, okay, whatever.’”

Interestingly, Stewart and Pattinson went on to date each other from 2009 to 2013. The success of the first Twilight movie led to the production of four sequels: The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's breakup

Their breakup in 2013 attracted widespread media attention, especially after photos surfaced showing Kristen kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. Throughout her relationship with Robert, she had chosen to keep her personal life private, even though their breakup had been a hot topic for years.

