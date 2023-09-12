‘They had been struggling with issues long before this moment’: Deeper aspects of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' relationship surface amid divorce

Much before the announcement of their much-shocking divorce, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had been facing significant challenges in their marriage. According to an insider speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, the couple's relationship had been strained for some time, primarily due to their packed schedules. Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, found it increasingly difficult to reconcile their professional commitments with their personal life. The insider said “They had been struggling with issues long before this moment and tension had been building due to their hectic schedules. Joe was always gone and is now on tour, and she was always away filming.”

The growing distance between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

As the Jonas Brothers embarked on their tour, "The Tour," which started in August in New York City, Joe's absence from home grew more prominent. Sophie, an actress, was also frequently away filming in England. This separation made it challenging for them to spend quality time together. 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (Image credits: Instagram)

Communication struggles between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The source revealed that communication between Joe and Sophie became less frequent and appeared forced as time went on. The spark that had once defined their relationship seemed to diminish amid their hectic schedules. The insider also added that the “spark they once had seemed to fizzle” 

Speculation about Joe and Sophie's marital troubles began when they sold their Miami mansion, and Joe was subsequently spotted without his wedding ring on tour. On September 5, Joe officially filed for divorce, citing an "irretrievably broken" relationship. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, has two daughters together. Amid their busy careers and travel schedules, they are managing divorce logistics through their lawyers. Joe is finding support in his brothers, while Sophie focuses on her acting career. In a joint statement, they emphasized that their decision to divorce was mutual and appealed for privacy and respect for their family during this challenging time.

