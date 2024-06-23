'They Had Me In Handcuffs': Sean Penn Reflects On Legal Trouble During Marriage With Madonna; Denies Hitting Ex-Wife

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Sean Penn has denied ever striking his ex-wife Madonna during their four-year marriage. During their divorce, it was reported that Penn had hit his then-wife using a baseball bat. However, he has denied any such claims.

Sean Penn opens up about allegations of hitting ex-wife Madonna

Penn, 63, and Madonna, 65, were married from 1985 to 1989. At first, the singer filed for divorce in 1987 but she dismissed her papers only to file again in two years’ time. In both instances, it was reported that Penn assaulted her physically including hitting her with a baseball bat and tying her on a chair for hours. Penn vehemently denied such rumors and claims.

However, Madonna denied any physical assault having occurred during their relationship. In 2015, the pop legend stated that although they had heated arguments, he never hit her physically while all allegations suggesting the contrary were also fake and ill-natured.

As per US Weekly, the actor hinted that his romantic future is bright since he was happy to be single. He claimed that he had learned the hard way what it means to get heartbroken. He has been married three times and officially parted ways with Leila George in April 2022.

He said to the outlet, "I’m just free. If I’m going to be in a relationship, I’m still going to be free, or I’m not going to be in it, and I’m not going to be hurting. I don’t sense I’ll have my heart broken by romance again."

Advertisement

Madonna and Sean Penn had a tumultuous marriage

In one of its interviews published on Saturday, June 22, The New York Times presented an account given by Penn about an incident where Madonna had called a SWAT team into his house over concerns about guns inside their home.

He described how he refused to come out until he finished his breakfast; this resulted in authorities smashing windows and forcibly entering the house ending up handcuffing him.

Despite all the troubles surrounding their marriage, leading to divorce, Penn still loves his first wife Madonna deeply, as he said in an interview.

Meanwhile, Penn sued Lee Daniels for 10 million USD after mentioning him when talking about domestic violence in Hollywood. Daniels was defending Terrance Howard who admitted to having beaten up Lori McCommas, in an interview conducted by Rolling Stone Magazine back in 2015.

The suit ended in the year 2016 whereupon Daniels wrote a public letter apologizing to Penn. "Not only did we win the case, but Daniels wrote a public letter and he had to contribute to CORE [organization co-founded by Ann Lee and Sean Penn back in 2010]," Penn told the aforementioned news outlet.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Andy Cohen Defends Jennifer Lopez; Reveals There Was ‘No Drama’ During WWHL Appearance