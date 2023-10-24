‘They had to drag me off...': When Emma Stone lost her sight on stage; said she 'literally cannot see...'

We are revisiting 2018, when Emma Stone had attended the Graham Norton Show to reveal an incident when she was working with the theatres. The actress disclosed that when on-stage, her contact lenses came off and she had to be rescued off-stage.

Emma Stone spoke about her eyesight issue at the Graham Norton shoW

Speaking about what went wrong when she was working with the theatre, Emma Stone disclosed, “I was sick for I would say the majority of the run.” To this Graham Norton asked what happened with her contact lenses. Stone added, “Oh, both of my… what happened just… I have the worst eyesight of any person I’ve ever met, not to brag.”

She continued to share that her eyesight is infact, really bad. The La La Land actress continued, “And I’ve only ever lost one contact lens at a time but on one particular night singing Maybe This Time and I blinked and both of them came out at the same time and I literally cannot see and so in the blackout, I was just screaming.”

The actress screamed for Bill who was part of the cast, she then revealed that Bill had to save the day. She added, “They had to drag me off the dark because I just didn’t know how to get off stage.”

Emma Stone revealed that Jennifer Lawrence had encouraged her while inconsolable

In a separate interview with W Magazine, Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone spoke about the moments they have been the most scared in their lives. Speaking on the interview, Stone recalled the moment both of her contact lenses had fallen out and Lawrence had come to her rescue. She revealed, “Jen came to see Cabaret and both of my contacts popped out of my eyes. They dragged me off the stage in the dark and she came backstage and I was like, ‘I couldn’t see anything. It was garbage, it was a disaster,’ and she was like, ‘Enough. Enough. I am your dance mom. You need to calm down.'”

Post this, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she had gone backstage to congratulate Stone on her moving performance. However, La La Land was just inconsolable after her performance.

On the work front, Emma Stone was last seen in the movie Poor Things, a coming of age science fiction movie that was adapted from a book.

