'They Have Rules Set In Place': Nicole Scherzinger Opens Up About Her Time With Girl Group Pussycat Dolls

Nicole Scherzinger recently opened up about her time as a front member of her former girl group, The Pussycat Dolls. Many members, including Carmit Bachar and Scherzinger, reportedly parted ways with the group in 2010 as they launched their solo careers in the entertainment industry.

The 46-year-old songwriter shared that she is proud of the "mark" the girls made with their famous group. However, Scherzinger said their schedule was so hectic, and it was also "such a difficult time" as she was learning about herself along the way. Read on further to know more details!



Nicole Scherzinger recalls her time with The Pussycat Dolls

In a recent interview with Sunday Times, Nicole Scherzinger opened up about her experience with her former girl group, The Pussycat Dolls. Per People magazine, Scherzinger said being in the group was a "profoundly overwhelming experience."

However, she said that she's proud of their music and the impact they made together, but it was "difficult" because she was "really learning" about herself along the way. The singer added that the group's constant busy schedule was very stressful and caused problems, revealing that she “always had sleeping issues.”

ALSO READ: Tony Awards 2024: Nicole Scherzinger Delivers Powerful Rendition Of What I Did for Love During In Memoriam Segment

The former X Factor judge further noted that being in the group was a "difficult time" as she was "struggling and battling" with her problems while constantly traveling without enough sleep, saying, "They never allowed sleep in our schedule.”



Nicole Scherzinger says it's more of a "woke community" now

Nicole Scherzinger further explained that things are now a lot different, noting that when she was part of her now former girl group, The Pussycat Dolls, things were not the same, and it was difficult. Scherzinger continued, “They have rules set in place, and, you know, it’s more of a woke community now."

Advertisement

The singer added that it wasn’t the case when she and her bandmates were "doing it," saying it was just like, "Work them to the bone until they’re passed out."

ALSO READ: What Is Nicole Scherzinger's Net Worth? Exploring The Pussycat Doll Alum's Wealth And Fortune

Scherzinger also admitted that she struggled in the "beginning" because she didn't feel "comfortable in her skin." However, she mentioned that she never felt "exploited" while with the Dolls because she "was in control of what she was doing.”

The Pussycat Dolls became one of the most popular girl bands in the early 2000s, and Nicole Scherzinger was the frontwoman of the band, which included other bandmates Carmit Bachar, Melody Thornton, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, and Kimberly Wyatt. They released many chart-topping songs like Sway and When I Grow Up, among other hit tracks.