'They Have Such Great Taste’: Celebrity Florist Jeff Leatham On Working With The ‘Trendsetters’ Kardashians

The Kardashians are known for throwing extravagant parties, but not without some help! Jeff Leatham is the creative genius behind their floral arrangements and has worked with many celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Tina Turner, and Cher. The florist spilled secrets about the famous family’s “risky” ideas!

Jeff Leatham praises the Kardashian family’s taste in design

Speaking to Hello Magazine, Leatham, who’s been working with the reality TV stars for a long time, praised them for their “great taste” in design. "I love working with The Kardashians, and planning one of their beautiful events because they have such great taste – they really are trendsetters and tastemakers," he told the outlet.

The American designer added that the Kardashian sisters are always open to pushing the horizon, taking risks, and upping their game at every party. And that’s what makes it fun working with them.

Leatham on working with Tina Turner

Leatham, 52, has been working for over 30 years since and has become a master at it! He got his first job at the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Hills and later transferred to the George V Hotel in Paris in 1994.

Given his incredible credibility, the designer has earned the trust of celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Dolly Parton, the Dalai Lama, Cher, Sofía Vergara, and Kanye West, to name a few. In fact, Kris Jenner officiated his wedding in 2017, and Kim wrote the foreword of his book The Art of the Flower.

One of Leatham’s special clients is Tine Turner, who he says is like “a mother” to him. The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll also wrote a foreword in his book that holds a special place in his heart, as he gushed about her in a recent interview.

"Who I loved to work with the most was my dear friend, Tina Turner, who was like a mother to me. My favorite collaborations were with Tina because she had such a beautiful sense of style and taste," he said to Hello Magazine.

He recalled designing for Turner, whether for her home or wedding florals, as some of his most treasured memories.