‘They have their own…’: When Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her obsession with Kardashians and their ‘language’

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most dynamic actresses today. She quickly became a teen sensation after her hit show Stranger Things. The world was obsessed with the show and Brown’s role in it. As the show aired for four seasons, everybody patiently anticipated watching the next season and binge-watched the show like anything. Like everyone else, even Millie Bobby Brown had a show she binge-watched. In a 2017 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Brown revealed she was obsessed with the Kardashians and their language.

Millie Bobby Brown spoke about her obsession with Kardashians and their language

In a 2017 interview with Jimmy Fallon Millie, Bobby Brown was there to promote her, then show Stranger Things and talk all about it. While scolding Fallon for not binge-watching the show, Brown revealed her favorite show was Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

While speaking of her obsession with the show, Brown revealed she was, in general, obsessed with them. She said, “I love them! I really do. Everybody kind of loves them. My mom's always like, "I can't watch it." But then she sits there, and she's like, You know? I mean, I´m obsessed with them. I follow them on social media. I think that they are just, like, really great. They´re, like, so entertaining!"

Brown then spoke about them having their own language and said, “They have their own, like, language. So, instead of saying, like, ‘I swear,’ they´re like, ‘Bible!' And then they're like, ‘O-krr.’ It means, like, ‘Okay.’ So it's like, ‘O-krr.'"

Millie Bobby Brown then discussed season 2 of Stranger Things

In the same interview with Jimmy Fallon Millie, Bobby Brown spoke about her character in Season 2 of Stranger Things and said, “I mean, it's definitely really, really crazy for Eleven. ´Cause she's back, and she's emotional, and she's just an emotional wreck, and she's just come from the Upside Down, and she misses Mike, and it's, like, awful for her."

The actress then said it was hard for her to watch the show and her character. She then joked that the number one thing on her list tonight is the Tonight Show. Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown is set to star in the next film with Chris Pratt called The Electric State.

