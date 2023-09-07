'They have very different lifestyles': Sophie Turner's partying reportedly prompted Joe Jonas to file divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially decided to end their four-year marriage. The Jonas Brothers frontman filed for divorce in Miami, citing that Sophie and his union is "irretrievably broken." While celebrity divorces are not uncommon, what sets this one apart is the alleged reason behind it - a stark clash of lifestyles.

Lifestyle clashes between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

According to sources close to the couple, their separation can be attributed to their fundamentally different approaches to life. Joe is described as someone who prefers the quiet comfort of home, while Sophie is reportedly drawn to the vibrant nightlife scene. “She likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles,” a source told TMZ

This divergence in lifestyle preferences seems to have caused a growing divide that ultimately led to their decision to part ways.

In a joint statement released on September 6, 2023, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their mutual decision to amicably end their marriage. This statement marks the official confirmation of their separation and puts to rest the swirling rumors surrounding their relationship.

Additionally, according to various sources, another factor that might have contributed to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas heading toward divorce is Turner's desire to relocate her family to her native England. Despite her claims of loving America, she has always yearned to be closer to her friends and family in England. This decision may have deeply affected Jonas, given the Jonas brothers' strong affinity for America.

No more lifestyle clashes?

Interestingly, their separation not only seeks to end their marriage but also addresses the issue of shared parental responsibility for their two young daughters.

What's particularly noteworthy about this divorce is the existence of an ironclad prenuptial agreement. According to reports, this agreement ensures that Joe will retain all his royalties from the music he created with his brothers in the Jonas Brothers, as well as anything he earned with his band DNCE. On the other hand, Sophie Turner is said to keep her earnings from her iconic role in Game of Thrones and any residuals from her acting career. Both will also maintain rights to their image and likeness, as well as businesses associated with their celebrity status.

Property-wise, it seems any homes acquired before their marriage will remain with their respective owners, safeguarding assets they brought into the relationship.

Meanwhile, Sophie and Joe's representatives have remained tight-lipped about the situation, leaving the public to speculate on the details of their divorce. It's been reported that Joe has been taking care of their children for the majority of the time, even while juggling his career and touring with his siblings.

