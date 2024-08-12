'They Iced Me Down': Country Star Phil Vassar Claims He Died Twice After Cardiac Attack And Stroke

Phil Vassar, a country singer, narrates a severe incident whereby he faced a heart attack and stroke that made him die twice. Vassar disclosed the details of his near-death experience in an interview with Taste of Country on August 8, which revealed that the 62-year-old singer had a heart attack early this year. He explains that one day he was ill on a Christmas tour with Deana Carter, and he cannot remember a lot about the occurrence. Vassar blames the emergency on congenital heart disease and not on a number of factors, since it is misleading to do so.

Nonetheless, Vassar said that he enjoyed a healthy background where he did not eat fried foods and frequently exercised, yet he had inherited heart disease from his family.

"I just had genetic heart disease," he said. "I wasn't a drinker and a partier, or any of that. I worked out every day. You know, I kept feeling bad so I kept really concentrating on my health and trying to eat—I never ate anything fried or anything like that. Never did. It just caught up with me, you know, the genes."

Phil Vassar suffered a heart attack at home but was saved thanks to a prompt emergency response. Medics had to shock him multiple times to revive him, which led to some broken ribs. Vassar expressed gratitude for their efforts, acknowledging their skill in getting him back.

Just three days after the heart attack, Vassar experienced a stroke while still in the hospital. He recalled feeling unusually cold and later learned that he was being kept on ice. During this time, he stopped breathing and his pulse was nearly nonexistent for about 30 minutes on two occasions.

"They iced me down, and I wondered why it was so cold. They said, 'Because you're on ice.' I was dead for 30 minutes a couple of times—no heartbeat at all," he recounted.

Vassar has been questioned about his near-death experience and remembers feeling unwell, which he says is typical for someone who has nearly died.

"Thank goodness for medicine," he said, appreciating how it aided his recovery.

Following his recovery from both the heart attack and injuries from an automobile accident, Vassar has resumed touring and performed over 100 shows, expressing deep gratitude for medical advancements.

Back in June this year, Phil Vassar opened up for the readers of PEOPLE and shared that he had teamed up with Jeffrey Steele to create the song titled Hollywood Hillbillies, together with which the artist started his tour after the heart attack.

“When you go through something as life-changing as a heart attack, you become more introspective and sentimental," he said in February. “I want to put out music that reflects that."

Vassar managed to get through such a large-scale health experience as a deep-thinking and sentimental individual.

He also revealed his improved physical wellbeing and positive attitude and said, “I have a lot of energy and a brand-new outlook on life that I'm bringing on the road, and I am ready to throw down.”

