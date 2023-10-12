'They included my little fetus...': The one where Lisa Kudrow revealed FRIENDS writers incorporated her pregnancy into the show; Find out the casts' backstage ritual

The much-awaited FRIENDS reunion special brought waves of nostalgia to fans of the iconic show. The special episode didn’t not only bring six major leads of FRIENDS on one stage but also shared some fascinating glimpses into the making of the show. One such fascinating tidbit was the fact that Lisa Kudrow, who portrayed the quirky and lovable Phoebe Buffay, was pregnant in real life while filming her character's pregnancy story on the show. Kudrow gave more insights into her shooting for the sitcom while being pregnant as she revealed the improvised backstage ritual of her co-stars.

Lisa Kudrow was pregnant in both real and reel life during Season 4 of FRIENDS

To continue Lisa Kudrow's appearance in the iconic sitcom, the show’s makers decided to take an unconventional route by embracing Kudrow's pregnancy and weaving it into the plot. In the fourth season of the series, Phoebe becomes a surrogate for her brother and his wife, but there's a twist. The character carries triplets, even though Kudrow was pregnant with just one child in real life. This led to a delightful confluence of real and reel life as Kudrow, with her burgeoning baby bump, donned a pregnancy suit to appear pregnant with triplets on the show.

Lisa Kudrow shared that her co-stars improvised their backstage ritual for her pregnancy

The camaraderie among the Friends cast extended beyond the screen. During Lisa Kudrow's pregnancy, the cast members, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, upgraded their backstage ritual. Kudrow not only revealed her ritual with co-stars but also shared the new version of it which came in the wake of her pregnancy.

Kudrow shared, as retrieved from Romper , “The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, ‘All right, have a good show, love you love you love you love you,’ ” Kudrow told People. “And when I was pregnant, then they would say, ‘Have a great show, love you love you — love you, little Julian!’ ‘Cause we knew it was a boy and that was his name ... So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle."

Lisa Kudrow's pregnancy journey during the filming of FRIENDS added a unique layer of authenticity to the show. The decision to embrace her real-life pregnancy and incorporate it into her character's story is a testament to the show's creative and flexible approach, which indeed added to the success of the show.

