'They just had eyes for each other': Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have a 'secure' relationship, were 'all over each other' during US Open

Rumors and speculations about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's romance made some serious buzz after which the two went public at Beyonce's birthday concert and made out in front of everybody. Clips of their cozy moment went viral, instantly raking up millions of views. The two kept things going by making an appearance at the US Open soon after.

At the event, they looked all loved-up as they smiled, held each other close, and shared kisses. A report has shed light on their relationship and why Kylie went public about their blooming relationship despite keeping it private previously. Here's what we know about it.

ALSO READ: Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet wearing matching USD 4,950 love necklaces amidst romance? Netizens think so

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have a 'secure' relationship

A source told Entertainment Tonight the 26-year-old reality star "felt comfortable stepping out" with the 27-year-old Dune actor. They added that since she grew secure and sure in their relationship, she felt she was ready to make things publicly official. They decided to make Beyonce's concert stop for her Renaissance Tour their first public outing as a couple. The source added that Kylie "feels like she can be herself with him" and "really likes that."

Their equation is growing with each moment they spend together and they are reportedly cute and loving with one another. They "connect on a deep level," according to the source. "Timothee is also a family man and they relate to each other about that. Kylie’s friends and family think Timothee is great and love seeing her happy," they further continued. For the unversed, rumors of the two dating each other first came out earlier this year.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were 'all over each other' during US Open

During their US Open appearance, the two twinned in black outfits and caught several eyeballs with their public display of affection. A source told the portal they were "all over each other" during and after the match. "They were in the private [Cadillac] suite. They made small talk with some of the other celebrity guests in the suite, but really, they just had eyes for each other and the match." The two were smiley as they enjoyed the thrilling game.

The witness added that Kylie was drinking a Grey Goose Honey Deuce cocktail and the couple didn't really seem to care who saw them. "They knew they were being photographed but that didn't stop the PDA. They genuinely seem so happy and really into each other," the source concluded. Kylie and Timothee were recently spotted in France where she attended the coveted Paris Fashion Week. The couple was also spotted at Rosalia's birthday party.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why does Kylie Jenner not have plans to introduce her kids to Timothee Chalamet months into their romance? Report gives insight