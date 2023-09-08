'They just shut up and let me..': When Tom Holland was 'kicked' out of the bar while prepping for his role in USD 401 million movie

In the world of Hollywood stardom, actors often went to great lengths to prepare for their roles. From physical transformations to immersive character research, these endeavors are no secret to fans and media alike. However, there's one story that made waves, involving the beloved Spider-Man, Tom Holland. In a revelation, Holland shared a tale from his past that involved learning an unexpected skill for a role in an elite London bar.

Tom Holland's path to becoming Nathan Drake

Before we delve into the exciting world of bartending, let's rewind a bit. Most recently, Tom Holland graced the silver screen as Nathan Drake in the action-packed adventure film Uncharted (2022). The film boasted an impressive ensemble cast, including Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, and more. In the movie, Holland's character, Nathan Drake, embarked on a globe-trotting quest to uncover a 500-year-old fortune, left behind by the renowned explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

Tom Holland’s preparation as a bartender

In preparation for his role as Nathan Drake, Tom Holland took an unconventional route to immerse himself in the character. He had enrolled in a bartending school to master the art of mixing cocktails. This wasn't just a whim; it was a deliberate effort to enhance his portrayal of a treasure hunter who could hold his own behind the bar.

Holland spoke about this experience in a recent SiriusXM interview, highlighting his appreciation for learning new skills as an actor. He expressed, "One of my favorite things about what we do for a living is when you get the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go. So I went to bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun."

Tom Holland's unplanned encounter with fame

As word spread around London that Spider-Man himself was mixing drinks at a local bar, the excitement reached a fever pitch. Fans and patrons couldn't resist the allure of being served by Peter Parker in the flesh.

Tom Holland revealed, "As word spread around town and people started figuring out that ‘apparently Tom Holland’s bartending at this bar,’ then the general manager started figuring it out. Eventually, I sort of got kicked out. I’ve been giving them a lot of press, though. So they just shut up and let me back."

The bar in question, Chiltern Firehouse, suddenly found itself in the spotlight thanks to Tom Holland's unexpected bartending gig. While Holland might not be revisiting the posh establishment anytime soon, it's safe to say that the Chiltern Firehouse got more than its fair share of attention.

