'They looked so cute the whole time': Hailey and Justin Bieber enjoy date night at Victoria Monet's concert, vibe to music together

Justin and Hailey Bieber know exactly how to have a good time. The couple who recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary are often spotted on date nights, breakfast runs, and quality hangouts. The duo were recently spotted enjoying themselves at Victoria Monet's Los Angeles tour stop and fans could not get enough of them. Justin and Hailey are often spotted at concerts as they dance and drink the night away in each other's company.

Not too long ago, the two were seen having a gala time at Beyonce's star-studded birthday concert. For their recent outing, the singer and the model wore cute matching looks and the former even took to his Instagram to share smiley images from the event. Clips of them are also going viral on the Internet. Here's what we know about their show of support and date.

ALSO READ: 'Let the spook commence': Hailey Bieber gives fans glimpse of Halloween decorations at home with husband Justin, here's a look inside

Hailey and Justin Bieber enjoy 'date night' at Victoria Monet's concert

Hailey, who has been in the news for her elevated fashion sense lately, was spotted wearing an oversized Balenciaga jacket over a white top and a black leather mini skirt. She kept the overall look simple with simple earrings and a soft face of makeup. Justin Bieber matched his wife and also wore an oversized leather jacket. He donned it over a red sweater and black pants. He also wore a black and white polka dot cap in his signature backward style.

Justin shared images from the outing and wrote, "Date night to watch @victoriamonet [heart eyes emoji]." While the first picture was of him and Hailey smiling, the other was a shot of them posing with Victoria Monet backstage. Videos of the couple at the concert have been uploaded by fans on the Internet. One clip shows them vibing to the music together. They look quite happy as they enjoy the performance and sing along to the lyrics.

Hailey and Justin Bieber's fifth wedding anniversary

The text on the video said, "Hailey and Justin Bieber at Victoria Monet's concert in LA (Ok but they looked so cute the whole time)." For the unversed, Hailey and Justin got married in September 2018 and the two recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with photo dumps and adorable messages. In his note to the Rhode founder, Justin called her the most precious and his beloved. He further added, "I love you with every fiber of my being."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I'd be folding so quickly': Justin Bieber clutches onto wife Hailey after date night amidst rumors of marital trouble, fans gush over couple