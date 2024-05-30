‘They Make It Worse’: George RR Martin Calls Out TV And Film Adaptations That Are Not Better Than Source Material

Game of Thrones' creator George R.R. Martin has come forth to share his views on the latest TV and film adaptations that lack original material. The legend shared his thoughts through a blog post, while also naming a few great novelists.

What exactly does George R.R. Martin think of the new screenwriters? Let’s learn.

George R. R. Martin shares his thoughts on new adaptations

In his latest blog post, the Game of Thrones creator recalled an event that was held in New York City. As per the author, he was doing this joint event with Neil Gaiman, the creator of the Netflix series, Sandman.

Remembering the 2022 event, Geroge RR Martin wrote, “Very little has changed since then,” while also mentioning that the situation has only gotten worse. He was talking about the latest adaptations of profound novels.

Martin shared that the TV and film industry is now filled with screenwriters as well as producers, who are “eager” to work on “great stories” and “make them their own.”

Expressing his views on the current industry and its adaptations, Martin stated, “No matter how major a writer it is,” the industry is filled with people who think they can come up with something better, without even looking considering the original source and a great novel.

People these days are “eager to take the story and ‘improve’ on it,” he added.

The author then continued to write, “They never make it better, though. Nine hundred ninety-nine times out of a thousand, they make it worse.”

George R. R. Martin praises great adaptions

While the creator of House of Dragons was expressing his frustration over the new producers, screenwriters, and their adaptions, he also mentioned a few great works present in the current times.

Stating, “Once in a while, though, we do get a really good adaptation of a really good book,” he named the late FX feudal Japanese series, Shogun.

Martin also stated that he had read the original book that came out in the 1970s. He then went on to write that even the 1980 miniseries is one of the adaptations that happens to be “great too.”

In his concluding paragraph, Martin mentioned, “The new SHOGUN is superb,” while also recommending it to the readers.

