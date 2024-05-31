'They Missed Each Other’: Source Claims Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Are Together Again After Brief Split

Get ready to witness some steamy romance ahead as alleged sources claim that supermodel Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have patched up! After being spotted leaving a restaurant, attending the MET Gala 2024 after parties together, and Jenner grooving to Bad Bunny's latest tracks in his concert, the two are allegedly back together after their brief split.

"It's going well, and they're prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out," a source said. "There wasn't ever any drama in their breakup, and they missed each other." Moreover, after the couple's spit in December 2023, after dating for a while, Jenner was revisiting things with ex Devin Booker, and Bunny was not very keen that the star was linked to Booker and wanted her back in his life.

What caused the couple to split?

According to an insider, the couple split in December 2023 after being together for less than a year because they were not on the same page in life and needed time apart to gain clarity. "It was like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out," the insider explained. They always had a crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again.

Previously, sources had claimed that the relationship was never serious; however, after the patch-up, Jenner seemed happier, and so did the rapper. Furthermore, in a clip circulated on X, she was spotted in a black sweatshirt, nodding along to a song, as she stood in a special section of the arena to see the show. This was the first rumor that tabloids picked up, allegedly claiming they were back together.

More details about Kendall Jenner and ex-Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker had a low-key breakup in November 2022 after being together for two years. and had mutually decided to make their busy careers a priority. However, when Kendall called it quits with Bad Bunny, she was in a confused headspace and was allegedly revisiting things with Booker.

However, after being away from Bunny, she missed him and realized his worth. Sources revealed that Jenner liked him because he was "different from guys that she dated in the past." Previously, the couple sparked dating rumors at the beginning of 2023 and had been snapped together on several occasions since then. The two never officially confirmed anything.

