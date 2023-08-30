'They picked my whole body up off the floor': Adele opens up about incident when she collapsed backstage due to severe Sciatica episode

Adele, the famous British vocalist, recently opened up about her ongoing fight with a spinal condition that has been affecting her stage appearances. During her residency titled 'Weekends with Adele' at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, she revealed to her fans that she had a backstage incident where she collapsed due to a sudden worsening of her spinal issue. This was triggered by a bout of sciatica, rendering her immobile for a period of time.

When Adele collapsed backstage

According to reports, when Adele experienced a collapse backstage, she recounted, "They (the team members) picked my entire body up off the floor." Addressing the audience, Adele stated, "I'm going to take a seat and give my sciatica some rest."

The artist's health challenges became evident during her recent performances. On New Year's Eve, Adele was observed moving carefully across the stage, explaining her discomfort as a result of chronic back pain and sciatica. "I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica," she mentioned back then. Additionally, she also revealed that she had been coping with a degenerated disc in her spine, specifically affecting the L5 and L6 vertebrae.

Her back problems trace back to her teenage years, when she slipped her first disc at just 15 years old, an incident as seemingly minor as sneezing. She went on to share that her back pain would frequently intensify during periods of stress or when she maintained poor posture, a situation that has persisted for nearly half of her life.

How's Adele sailing through?

Despite engaging in a rigorous exercise routine, which includes core work and resulting in a weight loss of 100 pounds, Adele's health issues still persist but has become better to some extent because of working out.

During a Sin City show in December 2022, Adele also got candid about some of her mental health struggles. “I started having therapy again because I went a few years without. I needed to start. Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce, I was basically doing five therapy sessions a day. But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything."

