‘They Relate To Each Other’: Jason Momoa And New GF Adria Arjona Are 'Real Deal'; Insider Reveals More Details On Couple’s Love Life 

Here's some good news for Jason Momoa fans who have long desired to know who the actor is dating after he finalized his divorce from American actress Lisa Bonet in January 2024. With Lisa, he has been married since 2017. Momoa recently took to Instagram and shared a carousel post featuring pictures from his trip to Japan.

However, his PDA-filled pics from his Japan trip with his new girlfriend, Adria Arjona, led to fans confirming that he is dating her. Now, amid the news of his latest romance, a source recently shared that this new couple is "genuine." Read to know more.

Sources claim Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona's relationship is "real"

Jason Momoa is clearing the air on his dating life. The actor recently made his relationship official with his new girlfriend, Adria Arjona. Momoa shared a series of pictures on his Instagram from his trip to Japan, and among the photos, he also shared a snap of him and Arjona cuddling up as they posed for picture-perfect snaps.

He captioned the image: “Japan, you are a dream come true, you blew my mind. we’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha j.” Checkout the post below:

As the Aquaman movie star seemingly enjoys his ongoing romance, a source recently told People magazine that their relationship is genuine. The insider told the outlet, "He cares about her. It's real."

The source further shared, “She's good to him -- and a lovely and genuine person and real like he is. She has a good sense of humor and is easy to be with. They relate to each other.”

Jason Momoa made his new relationship public with Adria Arjona after he confirmed it during his appearance at the Comic Con Fest in Basingstoke, England. The popular actor hinted that he was dating someone, noting, “I am very much in a relationship,” after fans inquired whether the actor was single.

A brief note on Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship

Jason Momoa met his former partner, Lisa Bonet, in 2005 at a jazz club. After dating for over a decade, the two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2017. During their decades-long relationship, the pair made several public appearances, giving fans couple goals.

However, after nearly five years of marriage, Momoa and Bonet left their fans heartbroken as they announced their separation in January 2022. According to reports, the couple filed for divorce and finalized the proceedings on January 8, 2024.

Now, the 44-year-old star is dating actress Adrina Arjona, with whom he has previously shared the screen in Brian Andrew Mendoza's feature directorial debut, the 2021 American action thriller Sweet Girl.