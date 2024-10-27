'They Take Turns Working': Here's How Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Make Most Of Life As New Parents

It appears that things are going very well for Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, and their daughter (whose name they have not revealed yet). A source revealed to People magazine about the new parents adjusting to their lives after welcoming their first child in March of this year.

The insider revealed to the outlet that both individuals are enjoying their time with one another in Los Angeles and are “doing great.”

The source shared that Pattinson and Waterhouse are “very much in love” and are content. They added, “They take turns working so one of them can always care for their daughter.” The insider called the Twilight actor an “amazing” father.

The insider mentioned that both the celebrities are “great parents” and they truthfully enjoy it. It was revealed to the publication that the couple travel with one another as a family and also love to bring along their daughter.

The source shared with the outlet that some of the activities that are enjoyed by the family in Los Angeles include strolling to get a coffee, hiking, and just enjoying their downtime between their ventures.

The insider revealed, “Everything is pretty normal,” adding, that they are parents who work and like their normal family life when they are not working.

The singer spoke about being new parents in July on The Run Through with Vogue podcast. She said, “We were both actually just like, let's just be surprised. Let's just see what it's like, and let's be surprised by the whole thing."

Waterhouse recalled that the initial two weeks were crazy. She said that one spends time imagining what it would be like and for her, "it just felt like this transition."

The songstress called her beau the “greatest” father to their baby and that he has enjoyed some of the difficult parental duties like changing diapers.

Both the new parents are seemingly liking their parenthood, but with that, they have kept up with their respective careers as well. The Good Looking singer turned heads when she performed at this year’s Coachella, which was just shortly after giving birth. In August, she also opened a show for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London.

As far as Pattinson's career trajectory goes, he is gearing up for his highly anticipated project titled, Mickey 17. The movie is directed by Bong Joon-ho. The movie is reportedly slated to hit theaters on January 31, 2025.

