'They tell me to kill myself...': Paris Jackson slams users who urge her to wish father Michael Jackson on his birthday

It's no secret that being a celebrity comes with its fair share of highs and lows. Paris Jackson, model, actor, and daughter of the legendary King of Pop, Michael Jackson, recently decided to open up about the uglier side of fame. In a candid Instagram video, Paris shed light on the lesser-discussed aspects of fame and opened up about the reason behind her decision not to publicly wish her late father, the legendary Michael Jackson, on his birthday. Curious about the story? Let's dive right in.

Paris Jackson opens up about not wishing her late father, Michael Jackson on his birthday

Paris Jackson shared that her father wasn't one to revel in birthday celebrations during his lifetime. In fact, he actively discouraged any form of birthday fuss. Paris disclosed, "He actually didn't want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn't want us to throw a party."

However, the real twist in the tale lies in social media. The singer pointed out that, somehow, the absence of a birthday tribute on platforms like Instagram has been misconstrued as a lack of love for her father. She remarked, "If you don't wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don't love them, you don't care about them."

What did Paris Jackson have to face for not wishing Michael Jackson on his birthdays?

The digital world, unfortunately, also harbors a darker side. Paris bravely shared the brutal hate she's faced online. She mentioned, "There have been times where I don't post anything for my dad's birthday, and people lose their f****** minds. They tell me to kill myself." Yes, it's shocking and sad to think that some individuals can be so hurtful.

In response to this negativity, Paris stepped up as a voice of reason. She requested her followers and the wider online community to show empathy and kindness, especially when dealing with people they've never met. In a heartfelt caption, she penned, "Please don't use a man you have never met as an excuse to abuse, manipulate, and harass his daughter (who you also have never met). L O V E."

Paris Jackson's story serves as an important reminder that celebrities are humans too and it's a call for us to think before we type, realizing that our words have an impact, even behind the safety of screens.