'They told me I was close': When Henry Cavill opened up about losing James Bond role to Daniel Craig

In a revelation that piqued the interest of fans, Henry Cavill, the charming actor famous for playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, once opened up about a significant moment in his career. He shared some details about the time when he was very close to being chosen to portray the legendary British spy, James Bond. This revelation emerged during Cavill's guest appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he provided a glimpse into what might have been, and why Daniel Craig ultimately clinched the role that defined his career.

Henry Cavill's path to nearly becoming the debonair secret agent James Bond started with an intriguing clue from the casting team. While being on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2022, he disclosed that the decision was essentially a two-horse race between himself and Daniel Craig, the actor who had ultimately donned the tuxedo. As Henry mentioned, "They told me I was close. They told me it was ultimately down to, and this is what I’ve been told, it was just down to me and Daniel, and I was the younger option."

Cavill went on and explained what happened later. He stated, "They obviously went with Daniel and I think it was an amazing choice to go with Daniel, I probably wasn’t ready at the time and I think Daniel did an incredible job over the past movies, so I’m happy they made that choice.”

Was Henry Cavill disappointed due to the missed opportunity?

In the same Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor also shared his thoughts on how this near-miss opportunity affected the direction of his career.

He mentioned that while it was definitely disappointing not to get the role, it turned out to be a significant moment that propelled his career in a positive direction. In his own words, “It was a fun adventure at the time, and definitely gave me a boost to my career. That was the key element of it.”

Furthermore, directors who have collaborated with Henry Cavill have spoken highly of him. For Instance, as per a report by Bounding Into Comics, Director Marc Jobst, who teamed up with Cavill on Netflix's The Witcher , once commended his unwavering commitment to the character of Geralt. Jobst described Cavill's intense dedication and a strong desire to portray the role accurately as a valuable asset to work alongside.

