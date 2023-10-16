'They wanted somewhere more private to..': Are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper romancing at Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion? Report gives insight

While divorces and splits have been the unfortunate trending topic this summer, several new pairings have also grabbed eyeballs. From Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the blooming relationships are abundant. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are another such pairing on the list. The model and the actor shocked netizens when they were first spotted together but have since been regular in their outings and hangouts.

Now, a new report has given details about their getaway and how Swift has become involved in their equation. Here's everything we know about the singer offering the budding couple one of her homes as well as the current update on Hadid and Cooper's relationship.

ALSO READ: 'Leo and Gigi aren’t together anymore' Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have decided to stay 'friends' post breakup; Here's the inside scoop

Are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper romancing at Taylor Swift's mansion?

According to Mirror UK, Swift has given the 28-year-old supermodel and the 48-year-old actor her Rhode Island mansion to enjoy their time away from the paparazzi. "Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing cupid for her friends. Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other and Taylor was only too happy to help," a source told the portal.

The insider added that the 33-year-old pop star told the duo the door to her home is always open for them to use. For the unversed, Hadid has hung out at the 11,000 sq ft. mansion when Swift hosted her Fourth of July parties over the years. The house boasts eight bedrooms, eight fireplaces, and a pool which is currently being enjoyed by Hadid and Cooper as they explore their romance amidst shocking reactions from netizens.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's romance

They first sparked rumors this month when they were seen dining at Via Carota leaving fans surprised with the pairing. They left in the same car and have since been spotted together more than once. A source told The Messenger that Cooper's former girlfriend Irina Shayk introduced them. "Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently and were bonding over their daughters when Bradley asked her out," they added.

The insider continued that she was interested and excited and they've been casually seeing each other since. "Gigi has expressed she does not want a serious relationship. They have a lot in common, and both relate to being parents in the industry," the source claimed. On the other hand, Shayk is rumored to be dating NFL star Tom Brady. Hadid was previously in a long-term relationship with Zayn Malik with whom she shares a three-year-old daughter.

ALSO READ: 'Just try to take in the moment': Gigi Hadid shares a heartfelt advice with Natalia Bryant for her runway premiere