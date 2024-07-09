‘They Were Desperate’: Marvel CEO Kevin Feige Talks About Hugh Jackman Getting Rejected For Role Of Wolverine Initially

Hugh Jackman has marked his presence as the one and only Wolverine. Meanwhile, Kevin Feige has come forward to talk about how, once, the actor was rejected from playing the role of the immortal mutant.

Throughout the years, there have been several superhero movie reboots and a lot of new actors playing the same superpowered character, but even after Jackman bid farewell to his claws, he has picked them back up.

Kevin Feige talks about Hugh Jackman and his role as Wolverine

Back when 20th Century Fox’s X-Men was being planned, Hugh Jackman had flown to Toronto to audition for the role of Wolverine. This was also when Kevin Feige was the assistant to producer Lauren Shuler Donner.

Talking about the casting auditions, Feige, in his recent interview, recalled why Jackman was rejected and what went next.

At first, Scottish actor Dougray Scott had been chosen to play the superhero, but because of his last-minute dropout from the movie, the team was then eyeing the Australian actor.

Scott had dropped as Tom Cruise didn't want him to play both a villain in Mission: Impossible 2 and Wolverine, a report by The Telegraph states.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Feige stated, “Lauren was very excited about this Australian guy, who had been rejected initially.”

He then went on to add that the reason for the Real Steel actor being rejected at first was Jackman being tall. That is technically correct, as Wolverine in the comics is a short guy.

Then, detailing the character, the Marvel CEO added that Wolverine is sometimes called “Lil Fireplugs” in the books.

However, further adding to his words, Feige stated, “But they were desperate” to have the Chappie actor back for the project.

Soon, Hugh Jackman again flew to Toronto and auditioned. However, after the reading with screenwriter Tom DeSanto and director Bryan Singer, the actor thought he might be rejected again.

After his audition, Kevin Feige bought Hugh Jackman dinner. Recalling that time, The Prestige actor stated to the same publication that he had asked Feige not to buy him dinner, as he thought he was not getting that part.

Hugh Jackman coming back as Wolverine

In 2017, Hugh Jackman announced his retirement from the role of Wolverine. However, he is back to make the audience scream again in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Well, this movie not only reunites Jackman with Feige but also reunites him with Ryan Reynolds, whom he shared the screen with in the 2009 movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

