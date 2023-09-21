‘They were going to fire me’ : Tom Holland believed that he would get fired from the MCU

Back in 2021, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland sat down for an interview with Daniel Kaluuya for Varity’s ‘Actors on Actors’ series. During this interview, Tom Holland spoke up about how he had an irrational fear that he was going to be fired by Marvel after his debut Marvel performance in ‘Captain America: Civil War’.

In the interview, Holland revealed, "From the moment of shooting 'Civil War' to shooting 'Spider-Man: Homecoming,' I was convinced they were going to fire me. I don't know why." The actor then went on to speak about the grueling auditioning process that involved multiple tests. Holland said, "It was seven months of auditioning. I must've done six auditions, and they don't tell you anything." The final leg of the auditioning process was a screen test with Robert Downey Jr. who plays the role of Iron Man or Tony Stark. He also did a screen test for an action scene with Chris Evans who essays Captain America or Steve Rogers.

When Holland found out that he made the cut, he spent one-week filming scenes for his first appearance in the MCU,‘Captain America: Civil War. Tom Holland revealed in the interview, "I'd finished the film, 'Civil War' hadn't come out yet, and I just didn't hear anything from anyone." Because of a lack of response, Holland began to presume that he had been fired.

The actor added, "I was convinced for about a year that they were going to fire me," he said. "I don't know why. I can't really explain it. It was awful, but they didn't — obviously."

Tom Holland recalls shooting for Spider-Man as a wild roller coaster ride

Holland was then requested to make a comment on his journey as Spider-Man, to which he said, "It's been crazy, mate," Holland told Kaluuya of his Marvel experience. "It's been the most wild rollercoaster, but I've loved it. I've loved every minute of it. It's been amazing."

After his debut Marvel appearance in Captain America: Civil War, Holland went on to star in his first standalone movie in 2017, Spider-Man: Homecoming. He then starred in the sequels, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

