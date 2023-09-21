'They were not together': Alix Earle clarifies Braxton Berrios cheating allegations

Alix Earle, the rising star of TikTok fame, recently broke her silence regarding the cheating allegations surrounding her relationship with NFL star Braxton Berrios. In a candid conversation on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, Earle shared her side of the story and set the record straight.

Alix Earle clarifying the rumors

On the season 4 premiere of the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Alex Cooper wasted no time addressing the rumors surrounding Alix Earle's involvement in Berrios' life. She asked Earle directly about the accusations, and Earle responded with conviction, saying, "No. They were not together." She also expressed her distress over the online scrutiny: "It is so triggering to even hear you say that."

During the podcast, Alix Earle opened up about her family's history with infidelity. She shared her father's painful affair with Ashley Dupré, emphasizing how it tore their family apart. Earle's strong stance against infidelity sheds light on her perspective in the Berrios situation: "So why the f--- would I do that?"

The origin of rumors

Addressing why the rumors began in the first place, Earle explained that Berrios' ex-girlfriend had started posting hints of unfaithfulness online. This led to fingers being pointed at Earle, who immediately confronted Berrios, demanding evidence: "You know I was asking for the receipts. Like, right away I was probably more psycho than she was. I was like there’s just no f------ way this happened."

Berrios' perspective

Berrios himself released a statement regarding his breakup with Sophia Culpo, emphasizing that their separation had nothing to do with Earle or anyone else. Culpo also shared her perspective, shedding light on their breakup timeline, which included allegations of Berrios being seen with another girl during the Super Bowl weekend.

Despite clarifying her side of the story on the podcast, Alix Earle made it clear that she and Braxton Berrios are not officially in a relationship. She revealed that they have never been exclusive and explained the timing of their interactions: "As much as we were hanging out, it never felt like the right time to start a relationship."

