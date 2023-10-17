‘They were very touchy and feely’: Insider spills on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's Saturday Night Live chemistry

According to PageSix, there were a lot of public displays of affection between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce backstage at Saturday Night Live. Later, they continued their PDA-filled behavior at a party at Catch Steakhouse. There have been a lot of rumors about Swift and Kelce since he attended one of her concerts and she also attended three of his football games.

Backstage romance for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

According to a source, Swift and Kelce were enjoying each other's company, the insider said, “They were very touchy-feely [backstage]. They were very cute and supportive of each other.” It was actually supposed to be a date night for Swift and Kelce along with Swift's friend Zoe Kravitz.

Surprise appearance on SNL

As per insiders, neither the show's bookers nor the audience knew that Swift and Kelce were there. SNL's producers took advantage of the celebrity couple being there and even offered Kelce a role in a sketch, which he happily accepted.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance began when NFL player Kelce attempted to give Swift his number through a friendship bracelet during her Eras Tour stop. He was disappointed that he couldn't meet Swift because she needed to preserve her voice for her performances. However, Swift met Kelce after all, as she accepted his invitation to a Kansas City Chiefs game in September.

The couple was spotted hand in hand and displaying affection at a Saturday Night Live afterparty on October 15, 2023. They even made surprise appearances on the show, with Swift introducing musical guest Ice Spice and Kelce participating in an NFL-themed sketch.

Swift attended her third Kansas City Chiefs game on October 12, wearing significant merchandise. However, Kelce didn't accompany her to the premiere of her Eras Tour concert movie on October 11.

Amid the media attention, Kelce talked about the coverage and said the NFL might be overdoing it a bit. According to reports, their relationship is still in its early stages, but they are enjoying each other's company.

