They Will Kill You EXCLUSIVE: Tom Felton recalls ease of working with director Kirill Sokolov and camaraderie with Zazie Beetz

Tom Felton has been a regular shopper in the thriller store, so when the casting of They Will Kill You arrived at the door for the actor, it seemed to be a no-brainer, or so he said. Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, he revealed how his first chat with filmmaker Kirill Sokolov turned into an almost hour-long conversation about everything movies, which led to him signing the dotted lines soon after.

Talking about the ‘fantastic’ time they had on the sets, Tom Felton revealed, “He's so supportive, and he's also so much fun. He reminds me of a kid in a candy store, where he's got all of the different flavors of sweets that he needs to create this incredible sweet that no one's ever thought of before. He has a youthful exuberance, and he's just very excited by everything, and he knows what the sweet flavor should be. So when he doesn't quite get it right, then he wants to collaborate with everyone to make it what it should be. His excitement definitely fueled a lot of the cast and crew. That and Kirill's passion for filmmaking.”

But it was not all a cakewalk for the 38-year-old who eventually learned the hard way to do things around the set, “There's not a single reference that he gave me that I knew, because it was always from these very obscure arthouse films or things that I had to Google, which has been great for my passion and learning about filmmaking as well.”

Portraying Kevin, a member of the Satanic cult, he had his work cut out for him, but it was Zazie Beetz who plays the protagonist, Asia Reaves, that made it possible. Sharing how it was like working with her, Tom Felton revealed, “Zazie’s amazing. She's obviously our hero of the piece, or she was also our hero on set. I've never seen an actor take on so much so effortlessly, not just the fact that she's in every single scene, or she's in every single day. She's been beaten up, they've thrown her around the Virgil barefoot with swords and blood and zip wires and bruises, and she seems to take it all in her stride, which is enviable, because I would've been moaning a lot sooner. But it's a really respectful quality to have.”

Opening up on why it made working on the film an absolute joy for him, the actor revealed, “If she's as graceful and as hard-working as she is, then it makes the job a lot easier for the rest of us. But professionally, it's hilarious because we're sitting here talking about where she went on holiday last week or what she likes to cook at home, and then a minute later she's cutting someone’s head off with a machete. So it's never a dull moment in the office.”

They Will Kill You drops in international theaters on March 27, 2026.

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