They Will Kill You EXCLUSIVE: Tom Felton shares experience of being on Kirill Sokolov set and chemistry with Heather Graham

They Will Kill You has found its way to the theaters as of today! The American action comedy horror film directed by Kirill Sokolov brings together a brilliant cast comprising Zazie Beetz, Myha'la, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette. They present a thoroughly entertaining plotline about an ex-convict, Asia Reaves (Beetz), who has her life turned upside down after reading about a house helper ad, which takes her to the midst of a cult. Fearing for her survival, she comes across some intriguing people who are convinced the mess they created is the right way to be in They Will Kill You.

Speaking exclusively to us about his time portraying Kevin, who is a part of a Satanic Cult, and what it was like walking into the high-rise building, The Virgil, where all the chaos happens, he said, “I can't speak highly enough about Jeremy Reed and his team and everyone that put the sets together with such attention to detail, such creepiness, but also such familiarity. I mean, the camera couldn't see it, but even parts of the wallpaper were just slightly folding off. It gives the illusion perfectly that someone's lived there for so long. Jeremy just has an eye. He's such a lovely chap.”

The crew is ‘incredibly nice’ in real life. Opening up about how he was able to become his character as soon as he stepped into the outfit, Tom Felton added, “Neil McClean, our fabulous costume designer, has been a godsend because he put everyone in such distinctive looks, and I didn't really have a vision of what Kevin was going to look like when I arrived in Cape Town, but the moment I saw the boards and what he had in mind, I loved it… And like any good costume, as soon as you wear it, you immediately feel you are embodying someone else. My whole posture changes as soon as I put on that suit, so it was fun.”

Tom Felton talks about working with Heather Graham, who played Kevin’s counterpart, Sharon

Apart from Asia, it was Sharon who is the most closely connected to Kevin in the film, and so their relationship stands at the center of their characters’ portrayals. The actor was able to establish a bond that would be able to transform on the screen. He said, “Kevin and Sharon, they have a unique relationship for so many reasons, but the yin and the yang of the two of them is so good. One of the things Kirill said to me quite early on was his love for Kevin and Sharon as a dynamic, very strange duo, and working with Heather has been fantastic, dovetailing where one character has its strengths, the other one doesn't. So they're a twisted couple, but it's been a lot of fun creating them.”

They Will Kill You drops in global theaters on March 27, 2026.

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