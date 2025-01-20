'They Won’t Always Be Little': Dwayne Johnson Gets a Funny Makeover From His Daughters; SEE Here

Dwayne Johnson is the best dad to his daughters! The Baywatch actor proudly flaunted his daughters’ art and shared a picture of his face covered with makeup and stickers. On January 18, he shared an Instagram reel revealing a glimpse of the wild makeover session with his daughters Jasmine and Tiana.

Revealing the backstory of his look, Johnson recalled his “two tornados” asking him if they could put eye shadow on him. “‘Yes but make it quick and make it cool, because I gotta go to the gym’’ he replied to them. But the makeup session turned out a little too wild. He used the hashtag #papabearduties to conclude his post.

In the picture, half of the Moana actor’s face was covered in pink lipstick with silver makeup smeared over his nose, eyelids, and eyebrows. The girls topped the look off with tiny cartoon stickers all over their dad’s bald head.

In the clip, one of Johnson’s daughters was heard laughing as she applied makeup on top of his head. Meanwhile, his second daughter drew a necklace on his neck using lipstick. The clip ended with the actor staring at the camera while frowning.

However, Johnson is all for living precious moments with his girls while they are still young. He acknowledged how they won’t always be little or prefer to hang out with their dad. “But they’ll always be my baby girls so I’ll take this abuse all day long — bring it on,” he added.

In an interview with E at the 2025 Golden Globes, Johnson spoke about his daughters and being nominated for Moana. "Of everything that I love about Moana, the thing that I love most is my daughters, all three of my daughters, see themselves in Moana,” he said at the time.