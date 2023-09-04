'They worship her over there': When Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner gushed about Priyanka Chopra and her popularity

Sophie Turner is well-known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. However, she had someone in her life who amazed her even more– her J Sister, Priyanka Chopra. In the 2020 interview with Elle, Sophie shared many things. She talked about her friends, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who became her family when she married Joe Jonas. While Sophie didn't reveal much about her possible pregnancy during that time, she did say that she was lucky to have in-laws she could talk to. Read on to know what Sophie has to share about her relationship with Priyanka Chopra.

Sophie shared about her relationship with Priyanka Chopra

During the interview, Sophie mentioned that the J Sisters, Priyanka, and Danielle, were really cool. She loved spending time with them. She said, “We can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys' lives are," she added, "We can relate on so many different levels. It's like, thank God, because you never know [about your in-laws].”.

Sophie also talked about Priyanka's incredible fame, especially in India. Turner shared, "With Pri, especially, it's kind of crazy. You have to remind yourself that she's basically had a 20-year career in Bollywood already. She's like the biggest thing in India right now. When we went there for her and Nick's wedding, we were treated like royalty. They worship her over there. It's kinda crazy." Despite Priyanka's busy life, Sophie continued, "She's just the nicest person, and they live, like, 10 minutes away, and even though Kevin and Danielle live in New Jersey, we see them all the time. It's like we're all one big family because the boys are best friends." Sophie thought that no matter how famous you are, there's always someone who can leave you in awe. Luckily for her, Priyanka was not just a friend but family.



Sophie and her husband Joe Jonas are heading for a divorce

It seems like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas might be ending their marriage. Some reports say that they're thinking about getting a divorce. Sources close to them say that they've been having big problems for about six months. This news surprised many because they were seen together at public events and seemed to support each other. Even Sophie cheered for Joe during his recent tour. Joe not wearing his wedding ring, which is usually a big deal among celebrities, is a sign that things might not be going well.

