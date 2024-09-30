‘They Would Always Cut...’: Nelly Furtado Claims Magazines Often Lightened Her Skin And Edited Her Hips In The Early 2000s

Singer, songwriter, and record producer Nelly Furtado, known for her diverse musical style that blends pop, R&B, hip-hop, and folk, rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits like I'm Like a Bird, Promiscuous, and Say It Right. In a new interview, she revealed that magazines used to “lighten” her skin and alter her body shape during those days.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Furtado disclosed that magazine editors in the early 2000s would lighten her skin tone in photos because of her olive skin color. They would also adjust her hips to make her appear a certain way.

“They would always cut things off in editorials,” the star shared. Furtado was raised in British Columbia, but her parents had immigrated from Portugal.

The singer also wrote lyrics about the uneven representation of ethnicities other than white, as well as the scrutiny she faced regarding her looks.

“Paint my face in your magazines / Make it look whiter than it seems / Paint me over with your dreams / Shove away my ethnicity,” stated the lyrics of her song Powerless, which was released in 2003.

“By my second album, I guess I was kind of angry about it,” Furtado told PEOPLE. However, she also mentioned to the outlet that, despite the turbulent ride, she was blessed to work alongside a fabulous team, which felt more like family to her.

“My team around me felt so solid and really looked out for my best interests. And I think I was just raised right,” she shared, crediting her team.

While speaking about the malpractices in the music industry, Furtado also stated that her assertiveness helped her navigate the cutthroat nature of the industry during the 2000s era.

As for her music, Furtado released her seventh studio album, 7, this month after taking a seven-year break to raise her children.

She has a 21-year-old daughter, Nevis Gahunia, with her ex, music composer Jasper Gahunia, as well as a 6-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son with her rapper ex, Jerry (whose real name is Gerard Damien Long), according to Page Six.

In addition to her music career, Furtado is also known for her philanthropic work and support of various social causes.

