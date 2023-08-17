'They’re all manly tears': When Dwayne Johnson got emotional while watching USD 682 million box office Disney movie

Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, who is known for having a hard exterior, felt a tremendous emotional connection when watching the Disney animated hit "Moana," in which he gave his voice to Maui. Johnson noticed himself crying while portraying the great ocean demigod. The film's relevance and sense of empowerment, with its bold young heroine setting out on an epic mission to free her island from a dreadful curse, heightened his emotional journey. "I have never cried consistently ... through a movie more than I have with this movie," Johnson said. "Just to be clear, they’re all manly tears though."

Dwayne Johnson's empowering representation and personal reflections

Johnson expressed his admiration for the film's young heroine, Moana, which reminded him of his own ambitious 15-year-old daughter. The absence of a traditional love interest and damsel in distress character in the story was a refreshing aspect for him, and he celebrated the portrayal of a strong, independent young girl taking charge. Reflecting on his character Maui, Johnson shared how the resemblance to his own grandfather, a Samoan high chief, and wrestler, was strikingly depicted in Maui's appearance.

ALSO READ: “It makes things a little bit more challenging”: Dwayne Johnson disses James Gunn again for cancelling USD 260 million Black Adam sequel

Dwayne Johnson' on challenges and triumphs in character projection

Engaging with his character Maui posed unique challenges for Johnson, requiring him to convey emotions solely through his voice. He described the intricacies of his performance, where his facial expressions and vocal nuances were skillfully translated into Maui's animated form. Johnson, hailing from Polynesian descent, celebrated the opportunity to showcase Polynesian culture on the grand stage of animation, drawing parallels between Maui's journey and his own real-life experiences.

Advertisement

A resounding impact on Dwayne Johnson's heart

Johnson's emotional experience while watching Moana was deeply rooted in his personal connection to his character and the film's themes. He proudly highlighted his favorite line from the movie, where Maui humorously interacts with Moana about her identity, creating a memorable moment that resonated with both Johnson and audiences alike. "And she’s very adamant, 'I'm not a princess. I'm the daughter of a chief, but I'm not a princess,'" he said laughing. "And I say something like, 'Well, listen, if you got a dress and you got a sidekick then you're a princess.' It's very funny. It’s the best line in the movie."

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson to surpass Robert Downey Jr by USD 10 million for 'biggest paycheck' in upcoming film