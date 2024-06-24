'They're All the Same to Me': John Waters Opens Up About His 'Best Movie'

For close to six decades, John Waters has enthralled his viewers with his humour, gross-out, and criticism of popular culture.



This enfant terrible of world cinema, aptly christened the ‘Pope of Trash’ for his first shot in a short film in 1964, continued to shock and awe with his eclectic mix of films that was not want of controversy. Movies that comprise the likes of Hairspray and Pink Flamingos not only received box office reception, but catapulted the deceased drag queen Divine to fame.



Some of the films that Waters directed are seen as cult movies such as Cry-Baby or Serial Mom that only successfully examples his work being provocative and unique.

John Waters points to Serial Mom and Female Trouble as highlights

When asked what he thinks is his best movie, John Waters responded that he cannot determine which one is the best since he loves all his movies. To him, ‘Serial Mom’ is the best movie that he has made, and Female Trouble is the best movie that includes Divine. Still, Pink Flamingos ruffled most feathers. To Waters, each movie carries the same message, ‘Mind your own business. What people use against you, turn into a style, and you’ll win’ undercurrent runs through all his work.

From Dreamland players to Hollywood stars

Apart from his movies, Waters has nurtured his pool of actors collectively known as the Dreamland players comprising Mary Vivian Pearce, Mink Stole, and Pat Moran among others. To this date he has never left his roots despite the fact that he appears to be a hollywood star.

In his entire career, Waters also worked with other stars such as Johnny Depp, Kathleen Turner, Christina Ricci, and Selma Blair while fusing his gutter sensibilities with mass-market entertainment and achieving his well-deserved status as a cinematic legend.

However, no production company has been affiliated with his new project, yet the Avenue 6 star has committed himself to be featured in the film based on John Waters’ book Liarmouth released in 2022.

Controversial director John Waters, whose projects include Pink Flamingos and Hairspray, has not directed a movie since 2004’s A Dirty Shame. Still, he has garnered considerable appreciation more recently, with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame as well as his own hall dedicated to him at the Academy Museum focusing on the ethnic influence of cinema.

Besides getting ready for the punk music festival Mosswood Meltdown in Oakland, CA, Waters agreed to answer a few questions for the PEOPLE that concern the new movie Liarmouth, his experiences, and how he thinks that he will be remembered by history.

