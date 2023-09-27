'They’re both really funny together': Sofia Vergara's ex-husband Joe Manganiello is reportedly ' out of town' with girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor are officially dating, according to a source close to the actress. They are "dating" and currently “out of town together” away from Los Angeles and share a great sense of humor, with Caitlin impressing Joe with her witty jokes. Here's everything to know about their budding relationship.

Insights into Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor's relationship

An insider has reported to People that, “They’re both really funny together. He laughs at her a lot because she’ll crack these witty jokes,” they added, “She’s really witty. So sweet and smart. And he’s cool. He’s cool as s---.”

The relationship between Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor began after they met at a small, informal post-premiere party for the HBO drama Winning Time, which centers around the Los Angeles Lakers' '80s era. The insider revealed at that time to People that, "the first time they met in the hot tub and they were talking the whole time." Manganiello and O'Connor were "casually seeing each other at this point," also adding that Caitlin O'Connor seemed "a lovely girl." They have been quietly meeting up in different parts of Los Angeles, and recently, they were spotted together in September. They even left a Gold's Gym together in Venice, California, after a workout session.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara's divorce

This new relationship for Joe Manganiello follows his divorce from Sofía Vergara in July. They decided to part ways due to "irreconcilable differences," after going through ups and downs for some time. Although they always maintained a good public image, it was revealed that their differing interests and styles played a role in the separation. In the wake of the divorce, Joe Manganiello showed off a new tattoo in honor of his Armenian heritage. The tattoo, which reads "Հրեշտակ," translates to angel in Armenian. This meaningful body art signifies his connection to his heritage and the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

Overall Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor's blossoming romance is capturing the attention of fans, and it seems that love is truly in the air for this new couple as they enjoy each other's company and share moments together.

