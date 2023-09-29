'They're both so...' When Robert Downey Jr. revealed whether he would prefer 'world's highest-paid' or 'world's greatest actor'

Robert Downey Jr. once got up, close and personal about essaying the role of Iron Man and how it has changed the course of his life, in an interview for the cover story of GQ. Playing the MCU character catapulted RDJ into not only the world’s highest-paid actor but also into becoming one of the greatest actors of this generation. The title accounts for the fact that both his Avenger movies as well as Iron Man 3 earned over a billion dollars in box office collection worldwide. Here’s what RDJ had to say when he was asked what he would pick between being the greatest actors of his generation and being the highest-paid actor.

When Robert Downey Jr. revealed whether he would prefer 'world's highest-paid' or 'world's greatest actor'

In the interview, the Iron Man actor was asked, “"World's highest-paid actor" and "one of the greatest actors of his generation." You've been called both many times. If you had to choose just one, which would it be?”

To this, Downey Jr responded, “Neither.” Explaining further, RDJ said, “Because they're both so—I mean, it's like, really? First of all, could you imagine back in, let's call it the golden era, you know, my dad's age, Pacino's and De Niro's—do you think they would ever have allowed such a paltry discussion, reducing them to a monetary figure? I have had and I have created some of the worst luck in the history of anybody in the public eye. And then there was five minutes there where I was batting a thousand.”

During the interview, the Iron Man star was then asked, “So why isn't the answer just "one of the greatest actors of his generation?”

In his response, Downey Jr. said, “Well, if I'm one of, you know, well, then, who else is one of?”

When RDJ expressed his thoughts on work-life balance

The actor was also asked about his take on work-life balance. He shared, “Right now, it is embarrassingly manageable. I am also someone who really responds to a call sheet. Like, if you give me three pages with maps and times and scene numbers and all that, bless your heart, I go, "Oh, great! I know what to do! I'm gonna get up at 4:47 and I'm gonna go run, or I'm gonna train. You know what? I should probably start balancing…" Immediately, all my energies go into: I know how to do this. I've been doing this for 30 years.”

Meanwhile, the A-list actor was last seen in Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan where he essayed the role of Lewis Strauss.

