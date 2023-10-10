'They're considered 'dangerous dogs'’...: When Tom Holland called out THIS 'nonsense' rule; says 'how could you say...'

Tom Holland is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today. Known for playing the charismatic Spider-Man, the actor has quite a lot of fans over the years. And any die-heart follower of the actor would know, he has a soft spot for dogs. Stemming from his love for his own furry friend, Tessa, Tom's support to bring one particular breed to his home country England, caught people's eyes a couple of years ago. In an old interview, he opened up about it. See what he had to say.

Tom Holland questions the merit behind banning this dog breed in England

In an interview with Buzzfeed: Puppu Interview, Tom Holland made his case for pit bulls as pets. He said, "You can't have pit bulls in England." Adding to his sarcastic tone, he used air quotes, saying, "They're considered 'dangerous dogs' which is just nonsense." The camera pans to the little furball in Tom's hand as he holds him up as proof, he continued, "Look at this thing. How could you say that this is dangerous?" For the unversed, in the viral, puppy interviews, the featured celebrity is given some puppies to play with as they answer questions posed to them, this has led to many cute situations in the past, as the little furry do their best to get celebs full attention.

Tom Holland visited an animal shelter with Zendaya

Recently the Spider-Man franchise stars Holland, and Zendaya visited a historic animal shelter, that has been in operation since the 1860s. The Uncharted actor posted an adorable carousel of photos featuring him, and the former Disney star playing with the little dogs; he simply captioned it "Puppies."

Tom wasn't the only one who took to Instagram to talk about the visit. The Challengers actress' dog, Noon Coleman has an Instagram account of his own, which was updated with a post of Zendaya's visit with the hilarious caption, "Wow...not my mom cheating on me. The puppy’s cute I guess."

