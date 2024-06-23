'They’re Developing It': Eddie Murphy And Jerry Bruckheimer Are Already in Talks For Beverly Hills Cop 5

When Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F drops on Netflix next month, it will be almost 30 years since fans last saw Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley. Today, Beverly Hills Cop has evolved from a mere movie into a cult classic, and fans can never get enough. It seems the creators have finally granted the wish.

Speaking to Variety at the Beverly Hills premiere of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Eddie Murphy confirmed that a fifth installment in the long-running action-comedy franchise is already in development. "They’re developing it," he said, adding, "If it comes together, we’ll be doing another one." Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced all four films, added that they "have a couple of stories in mind" for Axel Foley's next adventure.

More about Beverly Hills Cop franchise

Murphy and Bruckheimer's confirmation came a few days after the former shared that he wouldn't mind playing Detroit cop Axel Foley again. "I hope so because this movie turned out so good, especially if you grew up watching the movie, then you’ll love this new picture," the star added.

Furthermore, Murphy confessed that back in 1984, when the show began, at 23 years old, he didn't think the show would succeed. The foremost film, released 40 years ago, became a major hit and was renewed for three follow-ups. The fourth, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, begins streaming on Netflix on July 3, 2024.

Advertisement

Eddie Murphy opens up about how filming the fourth part took a toll on him

Eddie Murphy shared some details about the health issues he faced during the filming of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. His knee took a setback even before the shoot began, ironically while he was sleeping.

The actor shared, “I didn’t mess my knee up doing a stunt. I messed my knee up sleeping. I literally was sleeping one night and I felt a pop in my knee."

Murphy revealed he thought he was sleeping wrong. However, he further mentioned that when he woke up, he realized he had pulled something. The actor concluded by saying, "When you get in your 60s, you can mess your body up just sleeping.”

Beverly Hills Cop 4 finally came together in late 2019 after Paramount made a one-time licensing deal with Netflix to create the sequel, which included an option for another follow-up.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer gets India streaming dates; Deets inside

Cardi B Says She Is ‘Done with Arguing’; Ends Online Feuds and Calls for Face-to-Face Confrontation