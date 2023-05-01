‘They’re doing what’s best for them’: Gayle King defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Time 100 Gala

Gayle King has recently shared that her friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing well since the release of Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, about his family earlier this year. At Time’s 100 Gala, Gayle revealed that "Harry and Meghan are living their truth and I think they will make their best decisions for themselves." The American television personality and host King further added that "they're very solid," and “they don’t consult me for their decisions.”

The long-time friend and supporter of the couple shared that “They make their own decisions and so far they’re doing what works and what’s best for them.”

How did Gayle meet Harry and Markle?

The 68-year-old, Gayle, met the two through her best friend Oprah Winfrey and attended their baby shower in 2019 during Meghan's pregnancy with Prince Archie. The CBS anchor described the event as "a very, very small, private affair and just a very special time for her" on air.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals and left the UK to relocate to the United States, where they now reside in Montecito, California. In 2022, when Andy Cohen jokingly referred to the Netflix series "Harry & Meghan" as a reality programme, Gayle King defended the couple. "It's not a reality show," said King. "It's not." In 2021, Oprah invited the couple for their tell-all interview where the Duchess of Sussex accused the royal family of racism.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending King Charle’s coronation?

Prince Harry is set to attend his father King Charles' coronation on May 6 without Meghan as she will stay back in the United States with their children, Archie and Lilibet. For the historic day at Westminster Abbey, Harry's visit is expected to be brief. The Duke of Sussex will be provided with state-funded security for official journeys outside of Frogmore Cottage, but not for personal excursions.

