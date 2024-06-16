‘They’re Excited’: Source Gives Insights Into Matty Healy And Fiancé Gabbriette Betchel’s 'Serious' Relationship; DEETS

Matty Healy who is the lead vocalist of the band, The 1975, has become a common resident of the headlines. Previously, because of his name being linked with Taylor Swift, and now because of his engagement with Gabriette Bechel.

On June 11, Gabbriette took to her Instagram to share a post and a story where she announced that she had been engaged to Matty. She shared a picture of the ring that appeared to be unconventional compared to the typical diamond rings.

Source talks about Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechel’s engagement

According to People, a source told the outlet that the couple is “in love” and just after nine months of sparking dating rumors, they are thrilled to be engaged.

The source added that the couple started dating last fall and the 1975 vocalist “fell in love” with his now fiance. The insider claimed that the Somebody Else singer and Gabbriette had been in a “serious and intense” relationship from day one.

The source continued, "They’re excited to be engaged. They're such a cool couple," adding, "They like to do things their way."

The insider also added about the engagement ring that got everyone talking as it had a black gem surrounded by Pavé diamonds. The source said, “The engagement ring is so her — it’s perfect. She's unconventional and fun.”

The insider added that both individuals are close to their family members and everybody is “happy” for the pair.

Matty Healy’s mother Denise Welch talks about the singer’s engagement

As per the publication, Denise Welch, who is Matty’s mother and also a TV host and an actress spoke about her son’s engagement on the talk show titled Loose Women in the June 12 episode.

Welch said that she had known for a few weeks that her son got engaged. She mentioned that the pair went over to their friends Charlie XCX and her fiance George Daniel (who is also a 1975 band member) in New York (the night before). Welch added that she woke up that morning and realized that “they’ve” announced their engagement on Instagram.

She continued, "Instagram official ... he's got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel — Gabbriette she's known as. Black diamond; he had it made for her.”

Matty's mother expressed that she could not be more thrilled and happier and said that Gabbriette is everything she would want in a daughter-in-law.

