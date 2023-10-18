'They're good-energy Hollywood': Timothee Chalamet gushes about Dune co-star Zendaya, recalls her boyfriend Tom Holland visiting set

The release of the sequel of the Dune duology might have shifted to the next year but the hype for Dune: Part Two remains the same. The Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer epic science fiction film will now be concluding the franchise on March 15, 2024. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old has another movie all set for release this year, namely Wonka, a prequel story detailing the life of popular character Willy Wonka. He is also enjoying his personal life.

A while back, Chalamet and Kylie Jenner went public with their romance at Beyonce's birthday concert where they made out. The actor recently opened up about working on Dune and gushed about his co-star Zendaya. He also talked about how her boyfriend Tom Holland used to visit the set when they were filming for the sequel. Here's what he revealed.

Timothee Chalamet praises Zendaya and her boyfriend Tom Holland

During a conversation with GQ, Chalamet talked about how during Dune: Part One he was around actors who were not only a lot older but more like uncles than equals to him, for example, Jason Momoa and Oscar Isaac. "People I love, but just generationally above. And there was a moment when I – I don't want this to come across wrong – but I felt like I was without peers," he explained. Things were quite different during the filming of Part Two.

The actor was surrounded by more people his age who could understand things from his perspective and gel with him on that basis. Apart from Zendaya, her boyfriend Tom Holland used to visit the set. Additionally, there were also Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, the newest additions to the franchise. "It was so incredibly valuable to spend so much time with Zendaya and her assistant, Darnell, and when Tom would come to set too," Chalamet said.

Timothee Chalamet gushes about Dune co-star Zendaya

"They're level. They're good Hollywood. They're good-energy Hollywood," he praised the popular Spiderman couple. The Lady Bird actor also gushed about Zendaya and referred to the massive success she has attained with her hard work and skill. "Look at Zendaya. Just how much she's able to achieve while also sort of letting everything roll off her back is mega-inspiring. She's just doing," he praised. The two get along very well offscreen.

Wonka releases in theatres on December 15, 2023. The role of Willy Wonka has previously been portrayed by Gene Wilder in the 1971 movie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, and Johnny Depp in the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Chalamet plays Paul Atreides in the popular Dune franchise, while Zendaya portrays the role of Chani.

