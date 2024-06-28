‘They're Great’: Joey King Jokes That Fans Should Look Forward to Zac Efron’s Abs in Their New Film A Family Affair

Joey King is the marketing queen of her upcoming movie!

The Kissing Booth actress stars opposite Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman in the Netflix comedy A Family Affair. Despite having a great cast and an intriguing storyline, Joey has one marketing pitch for the viewers—Zac’s abs!

Joey King teases Zac Efron over his abs

While promoting their upcoming Netflix comedy, the duo sat with Entertainment Weekly for a candid conversation. "I'm excited for people to see Zac's abs," King joked. Effron was visibly taken aback by the comment and said, "Oh my gosh" while laughing. "They're great!" King added with a smile.

King is renowned in the Netflix family for her role in the Kissing Booth movie series. Meanwhile, it’s Effron’s first big original feature on the streaming platform. The duo, who have been youth icons of their eras, are reunited for the very first time in a film!

The High School Musical actor showered his co-star with genuine praises. "I'm excited for everyone to see Joey just kick ass in this movie," he said. He added that her character is flawed but comes from an honest place. “It's really masterful, really great work," he added.

What’s A Family Affair about?

In the film, the Baywatch actor plays movie star Chris Cole, and King plays his assistant Zara. After achieving phenomenal success through his blockbuster action film trilogy, Cole has his head in the cloud and becomes too obnoxious for Zara to tolerate.

She quits the job, which ultimately paves the way for Cole to find love with none other than her mother, played by Nicole Kidman.

The Big Little Lies actress praised Efron for his “hysterical” timing in the film. “You steal the show with your humor. He's so funny in this movie. My whole family last night was like, 'God, Zac is hysterical!' I was like, 'I know, I told you,'” Kidman added.

Efron, on the other hand, said he had a similar discussion with his family over King’s role in the film. "My dad, he would never bulls--- and he was so genuinely serious," he added. "So if you made an impression on him..." The Act actress thanked him in return.

A Family Affair is available to stream on Netflix.