'They’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame': When Sophie Turner roasted Joe Jonas and his band

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are in the middle of separating, as they go through a very public divorce. But that's not news to anyone, as everyone and their mom knows about the messy situation the two have found themself in. Though today, to lighten the mood we're going back to the wonderful world of...two years ago (2021). The scene was set, as multiple celebrities came and took multiple digs at the Jonas Brothers because that is what a show called The Roast of Jonas Brothers, entails. But the most ruthless jabs came from the brother's wives themselves. Especially Sophie Turner.

Sophie Turner roasted Joe Jonas

The Game of Thornes actress started her set strong, as she mentioned the only reason she made it to the show was because she was told in "America, big family gatherings are where you say the meanest possible things to your family." And let us warn you, she took it to heart. Turner talked about the Jonas Brothers' purity rings phase. The actress admitted, "No, the rings weren’t a good idea. Yes, as a gesture, they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame." She continued to explain that the purity rings were about faith, and setting an example.

The then-25-year-old got down to it. She said, "Look, Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in costars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two." She went to compare the purity rings to Cinderella, saying, "I mean, Joe tried to find a match for his purity rings a few times, but finally, the finger fit me." And if you think the joke ended there, you've got another thing coming. Turner got to the actual punchline, adding "It was also like Cinderella because most of the girls he tried it with were under contract to Disney."

ALSO READ: ‘If you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it': Joe Jonas gets emotional on-stage in L.A. amidst divorce from Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner takes a dig at the Jonas Brothers

After the lethal shots at her then-husband, she got to talking about the whole band. At first, the joke came wrapped in a compliment, as Turner claimed, "What I love about you is that no matter how successful you guys got, you always stayed true to your New Jersey roots," She continued, "I know you guys are from New Jersey because you're all sopranos..." And this is where it took a sharp U-turn, as Sophie added, "I'm kidding. You guys don't have any vocal range."

Well, from the looks of it, Turner was told it was a roast, and safe to say, the Queen in the North came to cook.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas accused of asking for nudes by Nickelodeon alum Alexa Nikolas amid divorce drama