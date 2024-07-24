'They're My Parents': Chloe Chrisley Opens Up About Being Adopted By Julie And Todd Chrisley

On this week's episode of Savannah's Unlocked podcast, Savannah Chrisley welcomed her niece, Chloe Chrisley, to discuss her experiences since Julie and Todd Chrisley began their prison sentences. Chloe opened up about being adopted by Julie and Todd Chrisley, sharing that the day of her adoption remains one of her best memories.

Chloe Chrisley, the biological daughter of Todd Chrisley’s estranged son Kyle and Angela Johnson, was legally adopted by Todd and Julie in 2016. Following Todd and Julie's prison sentences for tax evasion and fraud in November 2022, Savannah Chrisley was granted custody of her siblings, Grayson and Chloe.

On this week's episode of Savannah's Unlocked podcast, Savannah interviewed Chloe, who shared her thoughts on her adoption and family dynamics. When Savannah asked Chloe why she chose to see Julie and Todd as her parents, Chloe responded, “Because they're my parents,” explaining that they had been playing that role in her life long before her formal adoption. Chloe also affirmed that Julie and Todd make her feel loved and safe.

The conversation turned to Chloe's adoption day in 2016, which she fondly recalled as one of her best memories. She described the emotional courtroom moment, remembering Todd’s tears and the joy of the day. Savannah chimed in, remembering how Chloe wore a onesie under her nice dress for pajama day at school, calling it the “best day ever.”

Savannah reflected on their relationship, acknowledging the balance between being a sister and stepping into a parental role. “Our relationship is really interesting because I have to be a parent to you, but I also am your sister,” she said, adding, “We fight with each other, but we love each other, that’s for sure.”

As the episode concluded, Chloe defended Savannah against critics. “She does a great job, and whoever says that [she doesn’t], you're mean,” Chloe stated. “And don't watch her podcast if you're gonna be mean about it.”

Why are Todd and Julie Chrisley in prison?

Todd and Julie Chrisley, who earned over $600,000 a month from real estate, orchestrated a scheme to defraud banks in metro Atlanta by securing $36 million in loans through false information. This fraudulent activity spanned six years, ending just before their reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, premiered in 2013. Federal prosecutors revealed during a three-week trial that the Chrisleys were concealing their income to evade over $500,000 in federal taxes for the 2009 tax year.

In June 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted on multiple charges. Todd, 56, was found guilty of tax evasion, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and five counts of bank fraud. Julie, 51, was convicted of the same charges, with additional counts of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Both were sentenced in November 2022, with Todd receiving a 12-year prison term and Julie a 7-year sentence. They were also ordered to pay $17.2 million in restitution and forfeit the same amount. In June 2024, the Atlanta-based federal appeals court upheld their convictions but ruled that Julie Chrisley should be resentenced. The court affirmed that Julie had participated in the fraudulent scheme from 2007 to 2012.

