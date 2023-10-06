'They’re not aware of it...': When Tom Hiddleston got candid about his take on the relationship between Loki and Owen Wilson's Mobius

In an episode of Vanity Fair’s Still Watching podcast, Tom Hiddleston shared his opinions about the relationship between Loki and Mobius. The miniseries Loki gives the audience a chance to develop a fresh perspective on Loki since it delves deeper into his emotions. And while he does not share a romantic relationship with Mobius, it is a relationship of love. Hiddleston shared his view on the series which was directed by Taika Waititi.

Tom Hiddleston spoke about the relationship between Loki and Mobius

Tom Hiddleston spoke about how the series explored Loki’s character when all the things familiar to him were stripped away. Speaking about the character’s relationship with Mobius, he shared, “The thing that was so new and fresh for me was that Mobius is a character who is emotionally detached from Loki’s emotional turmoil and all the tricks that Loki tries to play in. [The things that] work on everybody else, provocation or manipulation, just don’t land with Mobius.”

The actor adds that Mobius aids Loki in his journey of self-discovery. He revealed, “They’re both very clever and both trying to outsmart each other, and realize very early on they need each for different reasons. That’s a feeling that’s unusual and in needing each other, they might have to try to trust each other, which is going to be very difficult. [Loki] finds himself in the presence of someone who is confronting him with who he is, who he might be, seemingly without judgement.”

Tom Hiddleston on how Loki and Mobius mirror each other’s personalities

The head writer of the show Michael Waldron once compared their relationship to that of Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio in Catch Me If You Can. Hiddleston, however, sees the characters mirroring each other. He shared, “There’s some similarity there. Just a part of who he is mirrored by Loki’s playfulness and an independence of spirit. There’s a kinship there, which is interesting because they’re not aware of it themselves—at least initially.”

In the Marvel comics, Loki has inclined toward a canonically queer, pansexual, and gender-fluid identity. Therefore, fans were hoping to see the same aspect of his character being reflected on screen. Tom Hiddleston is all set to play Loki in Deadpool 3 which will hit the theatres in 2024.

