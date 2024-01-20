'They’re obnoxious for sure': Dua Lipa Openly Calls Out Britpop Bands’ Past Behaviour

Dua Lipa, a global sensation in the music industry, has catapulted to stardom with her exceptional talent and distinctive sound. Born in London, her journey to fame began with captivating singles like New Rules and IDGAF, showcasing her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence. Dua Lipa's self-titled debut album earned critical acclaim, establishing her as a force in pop music.

Beyond her meteoric rise, the singer has delved into the influential Britpop era, citing bands like Oasis and Blur as inspiration for her upcoming work. Despite describing them as "obnoxious," their impact resonates in her evolving musical narrative, promising an exciting fusion of past and present influences.

Dua Lipa calls out Britpop Bands past behavior

Dua Lipa recently discussed her upcoming album in an interview with Rolling Stone , where she acknowledged the influence of Britpop legends like Oasis and Blur, along with '90s rock and electronic acts such as Moby and Gorillaz. However, Lipa also pointed out that some figures from the Britpop era, including Noel Gallagher and Damon Albarn, exhibited “obnoxious” behavior, particularly towards female pop acts. Lipa said, “I haven’t had any encounters with them, actually,” yet she emphasized the need to separate the art from the artist, acknowledging the challenging aspects of their personalities.

She continued, “Sometimes you have to separate the art from the person.… It’s more like the music element, the aspect of it that I’m really connected to. The way that [some Brit-pop artists] acted, the things that they’ve done, they’re obnoxious for sure. That’s their whole thing.”

In her reflection on that era, Lipa expressed concerns about the toxic masculinity prevalent in the expectations placed on artists and musicians. She said, “There’s so much toxicity in the way people wanted their artists or their musicians. If they weren’t like that, they would’ve been seen as boring, and I think that’s such a bad way to see things.”

In recent updates, Lipa revealed that her upcoming album is infused with a "psychedelic-pop" vibe, drawing inspiration from iconic acts such as Primal Scream and Massive Attack. Speaking to Rolling Stone, she described, “This record feels a bit more raw. I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad. You can’t change it. You just have to roll with the punches of whatever’s happening in your life.”

In addition to her musical endeavors, Lipa has earned a spot on the 2024 Academy Awards shortlist for Best Original Song with Dance The Night from the movie Barbie. Notably, she shares this recognition with fellow artists Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

Noel Gallagher blames America for sexualizing female artists

In 2020, Noel Gallagher criticized America for the sexualization of female artists, singling out Miley Cyrus for her performance of the song Midnight Sky at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. He told The Daily Star , “That god awful woman Miley Cyrus was on and she was doing some fucking shit and even my nine-year-old [Sonny] said, ‘Why is the cameraman just filming her legs?’”

Moving to 2022, Albarn made a claim about Taylor Swift's songwriting. He asserted to The Los Angeles Times that Swift doesn't personally write her own songs and criticized her co-writing approach, which he deemed incompatible with his "traditionalist" views on songwriting. Albarn emphasized what he saw as substantial differences between artists who independently write their songs, like Billie Eilish, and those who collaborate with others.

Swift responded to Albarn on Twitter adding, “@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” Swift wrote, referring to his interview. I write ALL my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

Dua Lipa is slated to perform at the 2024 Grammys, where she will share the stage with Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. This marks another significant moment for these talented artists as they contribute to the prestigious awards ceremony.

