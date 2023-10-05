'They’re really happy....': Ethan Slater reportedly 'living full-time' with Ariana Grande in New York

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are reportedly living together in New York City, according to a report from US Weekly. An insider informed the news outlet all about the current status of their relationship. Here's what the source has to say.

Ethan Slater is going to move in with Ariana Grande

The source told to US Weekly that, “Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife [Lilly Jay] that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York.” they added, “They’re really happy and really good for each other, all of her friends love him.” As of now, representatives for Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have not provided comments regarding this or any of the relationship development.

This surprising news about Grande and Slater comes less than a year after they met while filming Wicked in London. The movie's production began in December 2022, and their romantic relationship blossomed a few months later on the set. Before becoming involved with Slater, the 30-year-old singer was married to Dalton Gomez, and their wedding took place in May 2021. However, Grande ended her marriage with Gomez, 27, in July.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater filed for divorce from their individual partner

Grande filed for divorce on September 18, specifying the date of separation as February 20. Slater also filed for divorce from his estranged wife Lilly Jay, with whom he has a 1-year-old son, in July after a 10-year relationship. At the time, sources revealed to Page Six that Jay was "completely blindsided" by Slater's relationship with Grande. Jay also publicly criticized the Grammy winner in an exclusive interview with Page Six, stating, “[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl, my family is just collateral damage.” Neither Slater nor Grande have publicly addressed the status of their relationship or whether they became involved before separating from their respective former partners.

However, they seemed to confirm their romantic involvement with a public date at Disneyland on September 22. The Wicked co-stars were photographed from behind while waiting for a ride with friends, and they were seen holding arms while walking around the theme park in Anaheim, California.

