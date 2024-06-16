'They're Sneaky': Luke Newton And Nicola Coughlan Talk About Their Bridgerton Characters 'Constantly Breaking Rules'

In the popular romance period drama series Bridgerton Season 3, characters Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan reveal that their characters break more rules as the season progresses.

In episode five, Newton’s Colin Bridgerton and Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington share a steamy scene defying societal norms.

The episode continues from the cliffhanger of episode four, released on May 16. Penelope and Colin, now engaged, confessed their first “I love you” to each other and broke societal norms by sleeping together before marriage.

Nicola Coughlan shared that Bridgerton characters are sneaky rule-breakers

"The characters were constantly breaking rules,” Coughlan told TheWrap of the characters’ first rendezvous. “They seem like little sweeties, but they’re always sneaky and breaking rules.”

“Colin loves breaking rules, and they both enjoy it,” Newton added. “The danger of that era makes it quite sexy because it’s forbidden. They’re so in love in that moment that everything else fades away.”

She further went on to explain that filming this season gave her a better understanding of intimacy coordinators. They make actors “feel safe and free," she said.

Coughlan on intimacy coordination: “It shouldn't feel stagnant or scripted"

"I didn't want it to feel like a choreographed routine, with specific time limits for kissing and touching. It feels too forced, and I can sense it in scenes," Coughlan explained.

The showrunner, Jess Brownell, told TheWrap that Coughlan's character transitions from being a wallflower to taking center stage in her own story. "Penelope is feeling more prepared to step into the spotlight, metaphorically and, in that scene," Brownell explained.

"In that scene, her nudity symbolizes a step in her journey, where she allows herself and her body to be seen by the man she loves," she added.

The pair told PEOPLE they aimed for authenticity in their steamy scenes. "We wanted to honor that because people love their relationship," Newton said. Coughlan added, “This season, the intimacy feels very genuine. They share a beautiful connection, making it deeply moving."

Bridgerton Season 3, parts one and two, are streaming on Netflix.

