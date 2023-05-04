They’re so cute: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s fans in awe as their adorable moment goes viral

A video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has recently taken social media by storm. Markle's romantic reply to husband Harry in a clip has gone viral, with more than three million views, 161, 000 likes, and 600 comments so far. The resurfaced video showcases an event from 2018, shortly after Meghan and Harry's wedding, in which the former Suits actress can be seen worried for her new spouse. The video was taken when the royal couple had gone to watch Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, the world-famous musical that had just opened at London's Victoria Palace Theatre.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s viral video

In the video, one can see, once the performance got over, the royal couple went backstage to meet and appreciate the cast members and creative team. There, they posed for a photo that was later released to the media. In the video that has gone viral on social media, Meghan could be seen moving in front of Harry to pose for a shot, but then turns to her husband, smiles at him and softly asks, "Can you see my love?"

This sweet little moment has been recently posted by a TikTok account and the video has gained a lot of attention on social media with millions of views. The video was titled as “Meghan not realizing the cast would hear her”.

Here’s how fans reacted to the video

A lot of TikTok fans praised the Duchess of Sussex in their comments, while others said she was “acting for the camera. One person wrote, “She was double-checking Harry and wasn’t thinking about the cast hearing her. She wasn’t expecting the reaction.” A second person commented, “I loved this, it was sweet and romantic and shows what type of marriage they have.” Another person wrote, “They're just two people who care about each other. You can't deny it." A fourth person said, “I loved this, it was sweet and romantic and shows what type of marriage they have.” A fifth person commented, “Meghan and Harry are absolutely adorable” while somebody else wrote: “They’re so cute together!”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on May 19, 2018 in the UK. The couple had a royal wedding ceremony, attended by biggies. They are parents to two, son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and daughter, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

