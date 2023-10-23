'They're so ready for kids what's the holdup?': Hailey and Justin Bieber share adorable video with friend's toddler, fans call them 'so adorable'

It seems that Hailey and Justin Bieber are running high on baby fever. After posting super cute pictures meeting Lauren and Jason Kennedy's newborn daughter Poppy, the two shared more baby content by posing with a toddler of another friend. The couple, who recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary recently, has been giving fans lots of baby content lately and they are absolutely loving it. Keep reading to know more about the same.

Hailey and Justin Bieber share adorable video with friend's toddler

Hailey took to her Instagram story to share a totally aww-worthy video of herself and Justin cuddling Lava Louise, the daughter of their friends Kelia Moniz Termini and Joe Termini. In the clip, the two are holding onto the cute baby girl as they whisper sweet words to her. The singer, who can be seen wearing a black hoodie and a yellow beanie, is also seen planting kisses on the baby's head while Hailey gives a wide smile looking at the camera.

She also shared stories of Lava playing around where she is kissing herself in the mirror in one picture captioned "Mood" and the other featured the baby cuddled up in Justin's lap with a binky in her mouth. Kelia also shared a lovely photo of the model posing with her daughter in another snap on her Instagram story. In the image, Hailey sports a white bikini and a pink hat while in the pool. An adorable Lava sits right next to her poolside.

Fans react to Hailey and Justin Bieber's video with Lava

The photo was captioned with a white heart and a bow emoji. Meanwhile, fans gushed about Hailey and Justin and made their thoughts known. "They're soo ready for kids what's the holdup fr? [crying face emoji]," one user asked. Another said, "A wittle family [sad face emoji] Need Hailey to pop a baby out asap." Recently, Justin took to his Instagram to share pictures of himself meeting Lauren and Jason Kennedy's newborn daughter.

He called the baby his niece and said that the couple now has two beautiful babies that he is absolutely obsessed with, referring to the newborn Poppy and her one-year-old baby brother Ryver. In one image, he held onto a milk bottle as he fed the baby girl and in the second, he looked at her in awe. For the unversed, Hailey and Justin got married in 2018. The two have been vocal about wanting kids but waiting for the right time to make it a reality.

