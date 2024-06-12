'They're Still Friendly': Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Relationship Update Shared By Source Amid Reports Of Marital Troubles

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s separation reports have created a buzz in the media industry. While none of the celebrities have yet confirmed the rumors, sources close to the pair have revealed that, despite marital troubles, the duo is civil with each other.

Earlier, People Magazine confirmed that a source stated that JLo and Affleck had put their house on sale amidst the ongoing strain in their relationship.

What did the source state about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship?

In their conversation with the entertainment portal, the source close to the couple shared, "They’re still friendly and see each other every few days.” The Marry Me actress and Ben Affleck were last spotted together at the latter’s son’s basketball game, where the duo greeted each other with a peck on the cheek. Speaking of the event, the other source shared with People Magazine that it was good for their relationship that the couple came together for the game.

On multiple occasions, they were spotted out wearing their engagement rings, which spelled that everything was well in Lopez and Affleck’s paradise.

According to reports from media outlets, Lopez is currently staying at the same property that the celebrity couple shared. At the same time, Affleck has moved out and is living in a rented house a few miles away from Lopez's. The actor is currently shooting for his film Accountant 2 and has rented a home near his sets.

Jennifer Lopez canceled her summer tour of This Is Me… Live

Amidst the ongoing separation rumors, Jennifer Lopez canceled her summer tour of This Is Me… Live. In her statement, the Atlas actress revealed that she wanted to take some time off to stay with her kids and family.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel it was absolutely necessary," Lopez stated on her OntheJLo website.

Backing JLo’s decision, one of her friends shared that the actress is going through a lot right now and would like to take some time off for herself. The friend said, "Life is a lot right now. As sad as she was to cancel the tour, she’s also relieved. She needs to take care of herself.”

On the work front, Lopez was last seen in the movie Atlas, in a rigged role to save the world.

